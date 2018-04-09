Target Co. (TGT) Receives $76.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.59.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vetr downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.66 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $656,664.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 457.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 309,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 44.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target (TGT) traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 7,194,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,392.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Target has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

