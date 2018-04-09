TD Ameritrade (AMTD) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TD Ameritrade to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TD Ameritrade and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade $3.68 billion $872.00 million 31.29 TD Ameritrade Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.88

TD Ameritrade’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TD Ameritrade. TD Ameritrade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD Ameritrade’s rivals have a beta of 8.84, meaning that their average share price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TD Ameritrade and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade 1 4 10 0 2.60 TD Ameritrade Competitors 318 1364 1432 67 2.39

TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus target price of $62.97, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 1.40%. Given TD Ameritrade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TD Ameritrade and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade 23.39% 18.27% 3.39% TD Ameritrade Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Dividends

TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TD Ameritrade pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TD Ameritrade lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 6,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade Education, which allows investor education for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning that offers investment consulting and planning services; Selective Portfolios, an advisory service, which develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. that enables retail investors in Singapore to trade the U.S. markets; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services, which provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

