TD Securities Cuts AGF Management (AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGF.B. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.07.

AGF.B stock remained flat at $C$6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 33,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

