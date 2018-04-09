11,448 Shares in Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 497.4% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of CHRS opened at $11.40 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $685.61, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.39.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

