22,982 Shares in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,982 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 623,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 319,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,957 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,469 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 89,748 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DO shares. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.92 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

DO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,731. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $2,166.83, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.98 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

