13,696 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 63.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luminex by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Luminex in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $936.16, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

