Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 14,931 Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 70.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. 258,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,272.94, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.49). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a negative net margin of 1,855.42%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 14,931 Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-416000-in-theravance-biopharma-inc-tbph-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.