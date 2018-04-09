Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 11,954 Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 40,492 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 296.3% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 194.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,621. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1,571.50, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Tivity Health had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-437000-in-tivity-health-inc-tvty-updated-updated-updated.html.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.