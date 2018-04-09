Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $282,000 Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $113.55 on Monday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

