Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $411,000 Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 429.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 66.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 64.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $416,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 88,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,624. The firm has a market cap of $1,015.22, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.83. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

AMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

