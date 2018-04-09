8,963 Shares in Vocera Communications (VCRA) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 185,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $78,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,137.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $347,134.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $23.62 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “8,963 Shares in Vocera Communications (VCRA) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-purchases-shares-of-8963-vocera-communications-inc-vcra-updated-updated.html.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.