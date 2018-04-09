9,826 Shares in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.75 on Monday. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.13, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Univest Co. of Pennsylvania news, Director Robert C. Wonderling purchased 1,500 shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

