Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $421,000 in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virtusa by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Virtusa by 53.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Virtusa by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 41,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,029,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,586.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 17,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $883,213.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,897. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTU traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $44.32. 180,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1,289.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.81 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTU. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Virtusa to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-takes-position-in-virtusa-co-vrtu-updated-updated-updated.html.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.