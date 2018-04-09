Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,766,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,748,000 after buying an additional 196,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,226,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of MXIM opened at $56.81 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,975.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.25%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $3,216,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $202,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,988. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

