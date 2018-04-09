Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,637 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $61,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Vetr lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567,943. The company has a market capitalization of $17,164.88, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

