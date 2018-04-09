Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,074 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orix Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,829,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 133,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2,822.81, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

