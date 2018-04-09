Teachers Advisors LLC Has $54.08 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Extra Space Storage worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 160.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 108,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.4% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $4,061,352.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $71,825.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,931. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $86.87. 682,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,431. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,942.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.74 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 44.67%. research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $92.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

