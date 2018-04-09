Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,078 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $55,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 97,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.45. 2,857,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,327. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15,105.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $45.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 83,333 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $6,318,308.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $211,082.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,592 shares of company stock valued at $53,470,081. 5.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

