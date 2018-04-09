Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pacific Gas and Electric worth $52,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas and Electric during the 4th quarter worth $18,028,000. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Pacific Gas and Electric by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 772,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,636,000 after acquiring an additional 575,300 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Gas and Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,556,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Gas and Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,003,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,292 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 3,284,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,847. Pacific Gas and Electric has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $22,643.19, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Pacific Gas and Electric had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Pacific Gas and Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Gas and Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Gas and Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.61 price target (down previously from $44.68) on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Gas and Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In related news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Kane sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $39,246.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Gas and Electric

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

