Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,611 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 192,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,576,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday. UBS started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $461,424.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $993,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $983,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. 337,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4,834.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

