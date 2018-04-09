Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 8,555 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,730,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

PB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.90. 250,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,000. The company has a market cap of $4,947.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $185.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback 3,470,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, insider Michael Epps sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Hollaway sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $136,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,752,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $818,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

