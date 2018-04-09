Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $182,000 Position in Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,538,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $820.86 and a PE ratio of 6.52.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $352.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

