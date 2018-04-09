Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $4,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 340,761 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 322,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,913.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,265.11, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

