Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $7,509,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan purchased 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 390,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,663. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Cardtronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.23 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cardtronics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

