Kroger (KR) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, insider Robert W. Clark sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $325,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $1,225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,800 shares of company stock worth $1,888,824 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

NYSE KR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 8,042,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,956,980. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,949.97, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

