Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 12,400 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 197,991 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $17.48 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $663.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.40 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

