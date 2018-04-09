Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Team worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Team by 60.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Team during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Team by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Team by 4,966.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Team by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Team from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Team to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, insider Greg L. Boane bought 2,015 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,882.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 333,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,981. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.42. Team had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $316.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

