Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,119 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Tech Data worth $64,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,960.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tech Data from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

