Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Short Interest Update

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,895 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 26,188,817 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,227,144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 772.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of XLK stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

