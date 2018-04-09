Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,471,037 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 10,207,390 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,955 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 16,259,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 1,876,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 3,935,024 shares during the last quarter. Greywolf Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 170,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 439,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.26 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $2.00 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.54, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services.

