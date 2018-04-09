Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,792. Tekla World Healthcare Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $15.39.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Kent purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

