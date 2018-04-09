Goldman Sachs set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays set a €10.60 ($13.09) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.80 ($15.80) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.90).

TC1 stock opened at €8.43 ($10.41) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a one year low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a one year high of €10.40 ($12.84).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) a €11.00 Price Target” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/tele-columbus-tc1-given-a-11-00-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.