Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,624.29, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total transaction of $683,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $1,093,545.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

