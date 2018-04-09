Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8574815275611 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. ValuEngine cut Telefonica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group upgraded Telefonica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $10.06 on Monday. Telefonica has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51,298.26, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Telefonica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. research analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

