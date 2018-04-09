Telenav (TNAV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNAV. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price objective on Telenav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Telenav in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $5.10 on Friday. Telenav has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 20,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,399,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,923,173.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 632,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

