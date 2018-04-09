Telenor ASA (TELNY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS: TELNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2018 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world's largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. "

3/27/2018 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2018 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2018 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Telenor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2018 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Telenor ASA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TELNY stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34,203.21, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.97. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 27.21%. equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

