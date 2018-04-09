Head-To-Head Contrast: Telia (TLSNY) versus Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) and Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Telia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Telia 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Telia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.84 billion 1.64 $542.67 million $0.78 11.55 Telia $9.85 billion 2.08 $436.27 million $0.88 10.74

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telia. Telia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Telia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 11.36% 16.18% 7.47% Telia 20.02% 11.19% 4.38%

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telia pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telia pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Telia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

Telia Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access and telecommunication services. It operates through Sweden and Europe segments. The company offers mobile, broadband, and fixed voice TV services. It connects businesses, individuals, families, and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. Telia Company AB (publ) markets its products and services under the Azercell, Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Sonera, TeleFinland, Geocell, Kcell, Activ, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, LMT Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Moldcell, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, Halebop, Tcell, and Ucell brands. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

