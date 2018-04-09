MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.53.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $19,330.12, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $434,623.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 294,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

