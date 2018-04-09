Michaels Companies (MIK) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIK. Goldman Sachs raised Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,514.95, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Michaels Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

