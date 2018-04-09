William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.43 Million Stake in Terex (NYSE:TEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Terex worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Terex by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $237,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,260.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,727 shares of company stock worth $396,941 and have sold 49,411 shares worth $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

NYSE:TEX opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,924.91, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.18 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/terex-co-tex-position-trimmed-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.