Terracoin Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $3,223.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinsMarkets. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,751.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $638.07 or 0.09479010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00166124 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.01747850 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016013 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002854 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004441 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008857 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,601,952 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

