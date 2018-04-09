Terreno Realty (TRNO) & Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Head to Head Contrast

Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 4 7 0 2.64 Seritage Growth Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.72%. Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 38.61% 5.45% 3.52% Seritage Growth Properties -30.60% -5.50% -2.69%

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Seritage Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Terreno Realty pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seritage Growth Properties pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Seritage Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $132.48 million 14.18 $53.09 million $1.09 31.07 Seritage Growth Properties $241.02 million 5.38 -$73.75 million $1.47 23.90

Terreno Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Seritage Growth Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experience for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

