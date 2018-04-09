Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the electric vehicle producer an impact score of 44.4905370103033 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.97 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $379.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.57.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $299.30 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50,557.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. research analysts expect that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total transaction of $321,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,511.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $147,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,211. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

