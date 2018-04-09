Tether (CRYPTO:USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Tether has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbene, Bittrex, Huobi and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00171535 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinut, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, Coinbene, Huobi, Bibox, Liqui, Bitfinex, Upbit, Poloniex, EXX, Kraken, Exmo, Bittrex, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

