Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,272,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,270,000 after buying an additional 66,381 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,209,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,185,000 after buying an additional 82,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,079,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 783,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 582,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 152,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $2,745.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.22 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $399,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,374.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dan L. Batrack sold 68,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $3,524,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,331 shares of company stock worth $8,343,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

