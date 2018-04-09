Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,245,631 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245,631 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,488,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,487,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,418,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,523,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,221,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17,164.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,245,631 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-shares-sold-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.