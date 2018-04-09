Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs in the past 12 months.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,353. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $97,847.51, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 3,574 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $395,463.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,776.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 141,638 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $15,738,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,801,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 848,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,815,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,187,053,000 after buying an additional 1,682,070 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

