Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 759,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4,333.39, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $61.74.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $619,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,264,201.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

