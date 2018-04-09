Textron (TXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Textron (NYSE:TXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,851,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,828,000 after acquiring an additional 554,173 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Textron by 13.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,886,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,302,000 after acquiring an additional 563,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,483,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,732,000 after acquiring an additional 371,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Textron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,604,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. 1,560,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,910.53, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Textron has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/textron-txt-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.