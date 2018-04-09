Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Textron (NYSE:TXT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Textron earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.5677838428558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15,148.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Textron has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

